Chief secretary reviews measures regarding census

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akthar Zaman on Tuesday directed all deputy commissioners to mobilize revenue staff to ensure coverage of census.

He gave the directive while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here. The meeting decided that the security of field teams performing census duty would be further improved and policewomen would be deployed with female enumerators.

The chief secretary ordered the officers to provide all possible facilities to teams on census duty.

He said the success of the census depended on the accuracy of the data which would be instrumental in resource allocation and future planning.

He asked the deputy commissioners to fully monitor the census and perform this task as a national duty.

Provincial Census Commissioner Ali Bahadar Qazi briefed the meeting that the house listing had started under the second phase of census. He added that the last date for self-enumeration through the online portal had been extended till March 10. He mentioned that the online monitoring of thecensus was being done through the dashboard.

The meeting was attended by senior police and military officials and officers of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics while all divisional commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs) and deputy commissioners participated through video link.