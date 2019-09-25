UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Reviews Measures To Control Dengue

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:16 PM

Chief secretary reviews measures to control dengue

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Wednesday directed the Punjab Health care Commission to ensure reporting about dengue cases from private hospitals and labs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Wednesday directed the Punjab Health care Commission to ensure reporting about dengue cases from private hospitals and labs.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review the measures being taken to control dengue, at Civil Secretariat .

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said guidelines about dengue should be implemented in letter and spirit as no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He said work on emergent basis had been required to overcome the situation.

He warned that action would be taken against negligent officers and officials, adding that a special cell set up by the chief minister Punjab was working round-the-clock to deal with the issues related to dengue control efforts.

He said that surveillance teams should focus on quality and hiring of staff should be done if required. All required resources would be provided to combat dengue, he added.

He stated that concerted efforts were needed to eradicate dengue once and for all."Awareness about dengue should be enhanced as people's cooperation can be very helpful in efforts to control dengue; relevant departments should play active role in this regard," he maintained.

He ordered that availability of the best healthcare and trained doctors and nurses be ensured for dengue patients in government hospitals and other health facilities.

Secretary Primary Health Capt(r) Muhammad Usman told the meeting that as many as 2,751 dengue cases had been confirmed in Punjab so far, adding that most of the cases had been reported from Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sargodha.

He stated that private hospital and labs were not reporting about dengue cases which was aggravating the situation.

He said that in view of emergency in Rawalpindi, a 350 bed private hospital in Rawat had been arranged to manage patients load and trained doctors and nurses of health department had been deputed there.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments, Chairman PITB, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore while deputy commissioners of other districts participated through video conferencing.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Sargodha Rawalpindi All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

6 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.