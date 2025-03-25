Chief Secretary Reviews Performance Of Urban Policy And Land Use Planning
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the performance of the Urban Policy and Planning Unit (UPPU) and the Land Use and Building Control Authority (LUBCA).
The meeting focused on the province’s master plan projects and the progress of land use planning initiatives.
A comprehensive briefing was presented on the UPPU and LUBCA, highlighting key developments.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government, Executive Director of UPPU, Director General of LUBCA, and other senior officials.
During the meeting, the Chief Secretary stressed the need for formulating master plans and land use policies for key tourist destinations, including Nathiagali, Kumrat, and Takht Bhai.
Officials provided updates on the status of master plans for urban centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, revealing that 16 master plans have been completed, four are in progress, and 12 are in the pipeline.
Furthermore, land use plans for six major districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, and Charsadda have been approved.
The meeting was also informed that master plans for 16 cities, including Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khar, Ghalanai, Kalaya, Parachinar, Wana, Miranshah, Mirali, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Chitral, Mingora Saidu Sharif, Jamrud, and Landi Kotal, have been finalized.
Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah emphasized the importance of strengthening the Land Use and Building Control Authority and ensuring the strict implementation of approved master plans. He highlighted that these plans have been developed in consultation with urban development experts, incorporating modern planning principles and the future needs of growing cities.
