Chief Secretary Reviews Polio Arrangements At Nowshera

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

Chief Secretary Khyber (CS) Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz Friday visited Nowshera and acquired briefing about anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber (CS) Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz Friday visited Nowshera and acquired briefing about anti-polio campaign.

He reviewed arrangements for the polio campaign and directed concerned to perform their duties with utmost dedication to achieve targets.

Afterwards, he visited various areas of the district and Qazi Hussain Medical Complex.

He also visited transit and fixed points and apprised himself about vaccination procedure.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, he said that anti polio campaign was interrupted due to corona pandemic, adding, continuation of vaccination campaign was impossible owing to social distancing.

He said every citizen should support government in eradicating polio keeping and save children from permanent crippling.

