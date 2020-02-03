Chief Secretary reviews progress of anti-encroachment drive

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah reviewing the progress of implementation on the Supreme Court orders regarding removal of encroachments across the province, directed the officials concerned in a meeting on Monday to strictly implement the court orders and submit compliance report to the provincial government and the apex court.

'No illegal encroachment will be tolerated,' he said and also asked to remove private companies' Names from traffic signboards.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani informed the Chief Secretary that all the encroachments have been removed from Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) track, however, the human settlements still exist at the bed of Malir River and the Supreme Court will be informed about it.

Chief Secretary directed the Secretary Transport to submit the departmental report regarding the operational plan of KCR.

Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon informed that traffic police posts have been removed from the footpaths.

The Chief Secretary directed Additional IGP and DIGP Traffic to ensure removal of private companies' name on traffic signboards.

Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, Secretary Culture Akbar Laghari, Municipal Commissioner Saif-u-Rehman and other officers attended the meeting.

In another meeting, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah reviewed the matters related to development projects of Sukkur.

The concerned officials gave detailed briefing on Lab-e-Mahran and other projects.

The meeting was informed that there were certain obstacles with regard to Lab-e-Mahran project due to a case pending in court.

Chief Secretary ordered to expedite the Lab-e-Mahran project work and added that it should be implemented under public-private partnership in the supervision of Mayor Sukkur and Local Government Department.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah who also attended the meeting assured that his department will complete the project within specified period, as the Lab-e-Mahran project is of great importance for Sukkur and other cities of upper Sindh.

Also present in the meeting Mayor of Sukkur Arsalan islam Shaikh pointed out problems regarding acquiring land for oxidation pond for city's project of improving draining system.

He told that there is no response from letters written to the management of Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate (SITE) in this regard.

Chief Secretary directed the SITE management to allocate 27 acres for the purpose out of the land.

The meeting also constituted a committee regarding Katchi Abadis of Sukkur and adjoining areas.