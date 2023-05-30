Chief Secretary reviews progress of deworming campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the progress of the deworming initiative for school-age children in the province.

During the meeting, an in-depth review of the ongoing program was conducted, highlighting the significant achievements and impact of the initiative.

The deworming program, which aims to combat worm infections in children, has proven to be highly successful.

Reports indicated that in 2022 alone, the program reached an impressive coverage of 5 million children across 22,797 schools in 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This remarkable achievement was built upon the earlier successes of the program, which provided deworming treatment to 3.8 million children in 2021, and 2.7 million children in 2019, spanning various districts and schools.

Chaudhary stressed the severity of worm infections in children, highlighting their detrimental consequences on their health, education, and overall productivity.

He emphasized the urgent need to effectively address and combat worm infections among school-age children.

The deworming initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has played a pivotal role in improving the health and well-being of millions of children.