UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Reviews Progress Of Digitization Of Land Records & Settlement In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Chief Secretary reviews progress of digitization of land records & settlement in Balochistan

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress of digitization of land records and settlements in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress of digitization of land records and settlements in the province.

Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Arshad Majeed, Secretary Law Muhammad Akbar Harifal, Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Abdul Sabur Kakar, Secretary IT Roshan Ali Sheikh and other officials attended it.

The meeting was informed that in order to make the land records and settlements in the province more transparent, all the records are being digitized and in this regard a website balochisitanzameem.com is to be launched next week.

It will be jointly operated by senior SMBR and law departments, the proposed website will upload all court decisions regarding settlements and records of all settlements while the Settlement Officer will make any new settlement within a week.

It was also informed that it will be uploaded on the website, anyone who has any objection in this regard will be able to approach the Settlement Officer concerned.

The initiative is aimed at making all land records, settlements transparent, resolving public grievances expeditiously, and settling in open court instead of closed rooms and offices, it was told in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary directed the secretaries concerned to ensure prompt uploading of settlement and settlement records of all the districts of the province in the proposed website for the convenience of the people and alleviation of their difficulties and redressal of public grievances.

He said that digitization of land records in the province was a matter of urgency and the sectors concerned should intensify their efforts in this regard.

The Chief Secretary directed the senior SMBR to make a special inspection of the settlements taking place in the province and a team consisting of honest officers should be formed for them and their timely inspection should be carried out.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Progress All Court

Recent Stories

Punjab Ombudsman intervenes to resolve 11-year-old ..

Punjab Ombudsman intervenes to resolve 11-year-old problem of widow

26 seconds ago
 CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Undisclosed ..

CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Undisclosed Relationship With Colleague

27 seconds ago
 Switzerland Expects COVID-19 to Become Endemic Soo ..

Switzerland Expects COVID-19 to Become Endemic Soon, Eases Restrictions

31 seconds ago
 Chief Minister lays foundation stone of projects w ..

Chief Minister lays foundation stone of projects worth billions

33 seconds ago
 Admin conducts 1988 raids to check prices of daily ..

Admin conducts 1988 raids to check prices of daily use items: ADC

5 minutes ago
 Admin directed to utilize all resources to make 'M ..

Admin directed to utilize all resources to make 'Maah e Safai' campaign a succes ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>