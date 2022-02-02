Chief Secretary reviews progress of digitization of land records & settlement in Balochistan

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress of digitization of land records and settlements in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress of digitization of land records and settlements in the province.

Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Arshad Majeed, Secretary Law Muhammad Akbar Harifal, Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Abdul Sabur Kakar, Secretary IT Roshan Ali Sheikh and other officials attended it.

The meeting was informed that in order to make the land records and settlements in the province more transparent, all the records are being digitized and in this regard a website balochisitanzameem.com is to be launched next week.

It will be jointly operated by senior SMBR and law departments, the proposed website will upload all court decisions regarding settlements and records of all settlements while the Settlement Officer will make any new settlement within a week.

It was also informed that it will be uploaded on the website, anyone who has any objection in this regard will be able to approach the Settlement Officer concerned.

The initiative is aimed at making all land records, settlements transparent, resolving public grievances expeditiously, and settling in open court instead of closed rooms and offices, it was told in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary directed the secretaries concerned to ensure prompt uploading of settlement and settlement records of all the districts of the province in the proposed website for the convenience of the people and alleviation of their difficulties and redressal of public grievances.

He said that digitization of land records in the province was a matter of urgency and the sectors concerned should intensify their efforts in this regard.

The Chief Secretary directed the senior SMBR to make a special inspection of the settlements taking place in the province and a team consisting of honest officers should be formed for them and their timely inspection should be carried out.