Chief Secretary Reviews Progress On Covid Vaccination Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners to review the progress of the first day of doorstep Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The meeting focused on the campaign progress review followed by taking key decisions to ensure the achievement of the desired targets of the vaccination campaign.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary said that vaccination was essential for the prevention of Covid-19 virus and full measures should be taken in this regard.

He said that instructions and orders issued by the NCOC must be implemented in letter and spirit to achieve the desired goals.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched Phase-I of the 14-day COVID vaccination campaign from February 1, 2022.

The door to door vaccination continue in 22 districts to achieve 90 percent first dose vaccination target to control spread of the virus.

