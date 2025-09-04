- Home
- Pakistan
- Chief Secretary reviews progress on Governance Road-map targets in education, social welfare sectors
Chief Secretary Reviews Progress On Governance Road-map Targets In Education, Social Welfare Sectors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Thursday presided over a high-level review meeting on the Good Governance Road-map to evaluate progress against set targets in the Higher Education, Elementary and Secondary Education, and Social Welfare sectors.
During the meeting, the Chief Secretary reviewed key reforms and initiatives aimed at transforming service delivery and outcomes. Secretaries of the Higher, Elementary and Secondary Education and Social Welfare departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed the introduction of sports activities in schools, ensuring 100% availability of furniture, fulfilling the “5-classroom and 4-teacher” criteria, enhancing teacher attendance to a 90% benchmark, revamping the examination system, and the outsourcing of underutilized schools.
The Chief Secretary underscored that alternate examination models must be finalized and operational before the upcoming annual matriculation examinations.
The review focused on uplifting underutilized colleges through outsourcing, transforming commerce colleges into applied studies centers, and introducing quality enhancement measures, including merit scholarships for students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.
The Chief Secretary reiterated that outsourcing of institutions is not privatization but a strategic intervention to bring in private sector expertise while safeguarding the rights of existing employees and retaining government ownership.
The progress of multiple projects aimed at facilitating vulnerable communities, widows, orphans, senior citizens, and transgender persons was reviewed in the meeting.
The initiatives include the establishment of social support institutions such as branches of Zamong Kor, Darul Amans, a Senior Citizen Home at Peshawar, a Braille academy, and the Center of Excellence for Autism. The introduction of the Transgender Protection and Empowerment Policy and the comprehensive mapping of households across the province for the launch of a provincial socio-economic registry were also reviewed.
The Chief Secretary directed the Secretaries to accelerate progress on the set targets and ensure effective implementation within stipulated time-lines.
He emphasized that timely availability of classrooms, teachers, and infrastructure is critical for quality education, while outsourcing underutilized schools and colleges is essential to maximize the use of existing assets for the benefit of students.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Junaid Chaudhry proposes China–Gwadar–Africa logistics corridor during his Beijing visit2 minutes ago
-
Gujar Khan Police arrest 2 drug suppliers, seize 9kg of charas2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat reviews MOL works2 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary reviews progress on Governance Road-map targets in education, social welfare sectors2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi makes surprise visit to Raja Bazaar Tehsil Office2 minutes ago
-
Third day of anti polio drive reaches 589000 children2 minutes ago
-
Ceremony marks ISO 9001:2015 certificate to Ombudsman Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Bani Police arrest PO wanted in kidnapping & rape case2 minutes ago
-
Five injured in traffic accidents in Joharabad12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food dept issues notification regarding prices of 'Roti' and flour12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab three dacoits, recover weapons & looted valuables12 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques worth Rs 7.59m distributed among 33 M.Phil and PhD candidates12 minutes ago