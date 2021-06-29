Chief Secretary reviews progress on initiatives being taken in Bajaur, North Waziristan

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress on initiatives being taken by various departments to bring newly merged districts of North Waziristan and Bajaur at par with settled areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress on initiatives being taken by various departments to bring newly merged districts of North Waziristan and Bajaur at par with settled areas.

The review meeting was attended by administrative secretaries, police officials and concerned deputy commissioners and commissioners.

On the occasion, the meeting was briefed that model schools in these areas would be upgraded and be governed by their own board of Governors.

It was told that alternate dispute resolution system had been extended to all merged districts including Bajaur and North Waziristan that was helping administration to resolve disputes amicably.

The meeting was informed that 297 posts were approved in education sector for merged districts among which 241 seats had been filled through education testing and evaluation authority. The department has appointed 47 teachers in Bajaur and 25 teachers in North Waziristan while rationalisation of Basic Health Units in merged districts is underway.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed concrete steps to promote tourism in merged districts and identification of new areas to attract tourists. He also directed Senior Member Board of Revenue to monitor land acquisition cases of merged districts on weekly basis.

He said that review meetings would be held in future and progress made in any two merged areas would be discussed.