Chief Secretary reviews progress on key development initiatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Monday chaired a weekly review meeting to assess the progress of tasks assigned to various departments, with a particular focus on high-impact development projects and governance reforms.

The meeting provided a comprehensive update on the status of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects. It was informed that preparations are underway to organize a roadshow this week to promote the Thandiani Tourism Project.

Updates were also shared regarding the Ghanool Integrated Tourism Zone project, Swat Motorway Phase-II, Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, and Daraban Economic Zone initiatives.

The Chief Secretary underscored the importance of ensuring full financial allocations for projects nearing completion. He directed the concerned departments to prioritize funding for high-impact projects to ensure their timely completion and to maximize public benefit. He further emphasized the critical role of the project tracking sheet and instructed the Planning and Development Department to maintain its regular updates to facilitate informed decision-making.

The meeting also discussed digital governance initiatives. A trial exercise for the e-office system is planned for this week, introducing functionalities such as e-summary processing, cabinet approvals, and diary and dispatch modules.

These measures aim to enhance transparency, efficiency, and service delivery.

Progress on the province's e-procurement portal, E-PADS, was also reviewed. It was reported that 175 tenders have been uploaded so far, and the technical bid opening process for the Northern Section of the Ring Road Missing Link Peshawar project has been successfully completed.

Addressing urban management issues, particularly traffic congestion in Peshawar, the Chief Secretary directed the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to submit a comprehensive beautification plan for the provincial capital by June 30. The plan will encompass all key aspects of urban aesthetics and civic improvement. It was noted that work has already commenced on developing a model sector in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

Highlighting the government's commitment to good governance, Shahab Ali Shah said these initiatives form part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s roadmap for transparency, efficiency, and improved service delivery, expressing confidence that their sustained implementation will significantly benefit the public.

