Chief Secretary reviews relief measures in flood-hit areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal accompanied by Senior Member board of Revenue (BOR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman Friday visited the flood-affected areas of South Punjab and reviewed relief operation in Jampur, Fazalpur and Tunsa.

According to handout issued here, the CS directed that the mobile health teams be mobilised for the treatment of flood victims, saying that the medical camps should have a sufficient stock of medicines.

He listened to the problems of flood-stricken people and issued necessary instructions to the administration on-the-spot.

The CS directed deputy commissioner Rajanpur to depute all revenue staff for timely provision of food and tents to the affectees. He stressed that there was a need to work with the spirit of human service in this hour of difficulty.

He said that in the areas of Rojhan, Rajanpur, Tunsa, Fazalpur, Wahwa and Jampur, hill torrents have caused widespread losses, leaving thousands of people homeless.

Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said that all resources were being provided to give relief to the flood-hit people. He mentioned that all the administrative machinery was engaged in relief activities in the flood-affected areas.

The survey would be completed soon for compensation of damages in the flood-hit areas, he added.

The authorities informed the chief secretary about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works in the areas inundated by floods. It was briefed that people in the flood-stricken areas were being rescued by boats. Flood victims were being provided meal, food hampers and medicines while medical camps had been set up in the affected areas.