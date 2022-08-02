Chief Secretary reviews second phase of AIP in merged districts

To review the state of development in the Merged Areas, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday called a detailed briefing on the second phase of the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP).

The AIP translates the priority development agenda of the government into a measurable and implementable framework through specialized technical expertise and dedicated financial resources.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government launched the second phase of multibillion rupee AIP in June to chart the course of development in the newly merged districts for the next three years.

The second phase (AIP-II) has been designed with the input of the people of merged areas and sector experts. with international standing. The AIP-II would build on the gains in health, infrastructure, agriculture, education, and other sectors delivered by the first phase.