Chief Secretary reviews security arrangements for LG elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary (CS) Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash on Thursday chaired a meeting to review security arrangements for upcoming local government elections.

The meeting among others was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari, Secretaries of Home, Local Government, education, Social Welfare and Population Welfare departments, Provincial Election Commissioner, Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers.

Presiding over the meeting, the chief secretary directed divisional and district officers to install cameras on sensitive polling stations.

He said that display of arms during elections would be banned and district administrations should impose section 144 and take necessary steps in this connection.

Dr. Shehzad Bangash said that control rooms should be set up in all districts for smooth monitoring of elections and Rescue 1122 personnel and ambulances should be present at polling stations.

During the meeting, the IGP informed the participants that strict security measures have been made for polling across the province, adding that any slackness in security matters would not be tolerated.

On the occasion, Provincial Election Commissioner told that we believe in transparency of electoral process and resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.