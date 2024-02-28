Chief Secretary reviews situation arising due to heavy rains in Gwadar, directs to take coordinated actions to rescue people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on Wednesday reviewed the situation arising due to heavy rains in Gwadar and Kech districts of the province and directed the department concerned to take coordinated actions to rescue the people.

The chief secretary presided a high-level meeting regarding rains and flood was held here and the administration gave a briefing on the damages caused by the rains.

The intense rainy spell has wreaked havoc in Gwadar as flash floods in areas have caused damage and inundated several villages last day as 187 mm rainfall has been recorded in the area.

"Rain-wind/thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms in various parts of the province are expected in the next few days." It also advised fishermen to remain careful due to rough sea conditions during this time.

The chief secretary has directed the commissioners to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avert any untoward situation during the expected rain spell.

He also instructed the officials concerned to store food, and non-food items and visit the affected areas to provide all possible help to the affectees.

The rescue teams are present in the area and are providing rescue services to people stranded in the flood-hit areas, he added.

He also directed the commissioners to cancel the leave of the staff of all departments to cope with the situation arising after the heavy downpours and flash floods.

He said that the government was providing all necessary assistance to the victims of heavy rain and ration has been distributed to 600 families so far.

Shakeel Qadir directed that measures should be taken without any delay to rescue the affected people as incessant rain in Gwadar has affected houses, buildings and communication systems badly.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan said that in collaboration with other authorities concerned relief operations have started to protect precious lives and the affected families have been shifted to safe places in rain-hit areas of the province.

The SC has instructed the district administration to take emergency measures to supply clean drinking water to the residents of Gwadar.

He said that the required machinery has been provided to the rescue teams and people are being shifted from flooded areas to safe places.

Shakeel Qadir said the government is taking measures on an emergency basis for relief activities and rehabilitation of the victims to help them immediately so that they would not suffer difficulties.

He ordered to ensure early drainage of rainwater from the affected areas.

He added that emergency work is being done to provide relief and rehabilitation to the people affected by heavy rains and floods.

He said the Balochistan government was making efforts to provide relief items and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people with limited resources.