Chief Secretary Sanctions 184 Jobs Against Deceased Quota

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:17 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Friday approved 184 jobs for deceased quota in various provincial departments here.

The Chief Secretary presiding over a meeting of a committee on implementation of the deceased quota at his office through video link said that so far in different departments 3637 jobs on deceased quota had been given since 2019, according to a communique.

He said that the meeting gave approval on jobs for the deceased quota in local government department 38, health 06, board of Revenue 05, Irrigation 28, food 04, school education 78, works and services 04, agriculture 10, and in public health department 04.

He directed the secretaries concerned to make arrangements for releasing salaries of the approved jobs, to the employees, by the committee.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that he should be informed if any employee had not been issued the salary.

The CS was informed in the meeting that many cases of jobs against the deceased quota were pending because of the district recruitment committees delay.

The Chief Secretary, on that, directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to summon the meetings of the district recruitment committees and ensure the directives on the deceased quota.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervez and Secretaries concerned from their offices through video link.

