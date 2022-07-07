Chief Secretary seeks reports of rain affected areas

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Thursday directed all the Divisional Commissioners and concerned departments to immediately review the damage caused in the affected areas and submit a report in view of the recent rains in the province.

He also directed the district deputy commissioners to intensify relief operations in the rain-affected areas and ensure the provision of necessary relief to all the victims.

The government has taken immediate notice of them and has activated all the agencies and officials and relief operations are underway in the affected areas by the district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), he concluded.