Chief Secretary Sets Deadline For Encroachments Removal On Labour Flats
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 08:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah presided over an important meeting of the Labour and Human Resources Department reviewed the challenges facing the Labour Department and underscored the urgency for immediate action.
He directed the Secretary of Labour to initiate a province-wide registration campaign for workers, with a special emphasis on home-based workers.
To enhance the effectiveness of this initiative, he instructed the Secretary of the Implementation and Coordination Department (SGA&CD) to communicate with all Deputy Commissioners to support the Labour Department's efforts.
The meeting was attended by key officials including Secretary of Labour Muhammad Rafique Qureshi, Secretary of the Workers Welfare Board Saeed Sualeh Jumani, and the Commissioner of SESSI.
Highlighting the reluctance of many factories to register with the Labour Department, Chief Secretary Shah expressed concern over the deprivation of workers' rightful benefits and protections. He reiterated the Sindh Government's commitment to providing relief and welfare to the labour class, stating that empowering workers through proper registration is vital for safeguarding their rights and enhancing their living conditions.
In alignment with this vision, the CS announced the launch of an awareness campaign aimed at educating workers about the registration process and the benefits available to them.
The Secretary Labour and Human Resources also addressed the meeting regarding pressing encroachment issues impacting the department's housing facilities. Specifically, he noted that 100 quarters in Shaheed Benazirabad and 128 flats in Hyderabad are currently occupied unlawfully.
In response, CS Asif Hyder Shah set a two-month deadline for the Secretary Labour to work alongside the district administration to ensure vacation in these quarters and flats, insisting that they be allocated to deserving workers in their respective areas.
Furthermore, the CS assured the Secretary of Labour that he would take up the department's concerns with the Federal government and Karachi Electric (KE) to address the provision of electricity for the labour colony in Karachi.
