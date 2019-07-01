UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Sindh Approves 363 Jobs Under Deceased Quota In Sindh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:50 PM

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah approved 363 appointments in various departments of Sindh government against deceased quota in a high-level meeting here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah approved 363 appointments in various departments of Sindh government against deceased quota in a high-level meeting here on Monday.

The meeting also discussed implementation of recruitment in various government departments against the deceased quota, said a statement.

Secretary Services Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, Secretary Law Shariq Ahmed, Secretary Public Health Engineering Department Roshan Ali Shaikh, Secretary Health Saeed Ahmed Awan, Secretary Excise & Taxation Abdul Rahim Shaikh and other provincial secretaries and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

The approved 363 appointments under deceased quota include 98 in school Education, 43 in Home (including police), 52 in Health, 20 in Agriculture, Supply and price, 10 in Cooperative, two in Excise & Taxation, two in Forest & Wild life, two in college education, 61 in Irrigation, two in livestock & Fisheries, 39 in local government, one in P&D, nine in population & welfare, six in PHE, nine in SGA&CD, two in social welfare and two in works and service.

The provincial secretaries informed the huddle that various cases which were previously approved by the competent authorities are pending with different recruitment committee(s) (DRCs) in various districts of the province.

The CS Sindh has directed all the deputy commissioners to expedite the process of recruitments against deceased quota and delay in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also directed them for adhering to complete transparency in recruitments process.

The CS Sindh further stated that all cases regarding diseased and disable quota should be given priority and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

