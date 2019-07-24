Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting of Gorakh Hill project

Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has advised the secretary culture to ensure completion of development work of Gorakh Hills Project - a prominent recreational place in Dadu, Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has advised the secretary culture to ensure completion of development work of Gorakh Hills Project - a prominent recreational place in Dadu

He said this while presiding over a review meeting, said a statement on Wednesday.

The CS Sindh asked the management of Gorakh Hill Development Authority (GHDA) that the on-going development schemes of Gorakh Hills Project (GHP) must be completed in the current year.

He noted that the feasibility report for construction of remaining road from Wahi Pandhi to GHP should be presented within fortnight.

He said all-out efforts would be made for strict vigilance of all components of GHP site including security arrangements, water supply and sewage system, electricity installments, helipad, tourists' huts, restaurants, tuk shops and parking area.

He said any problem resisting the project, should be brought into the notice of chief secretary office, so that no hindrance could affect the project.

He said it was indeed a blessing that the travel from Karachi to Gorikh Hills could be possible within minimized time via Dadu, Juhi and Wahi Pandi.

He said the distance from Karachi to the Gorakh covering 423 kilometers would be safe and satisfactory, while this would be the one of the best natural tourism/picnic places in Pakistan and number one in Sindh.

It would also become a source of strengthening the economy in addition to boosting tourism, he added.

The meeting was also attended by the Culture Secretary Waseem S.Ali, Secretary Implementation Dr. Riaz A. Siddiqui, Project Director GHDA Ramchand, Chairman GHDA Rafeeq A Jamali also spoke on that occasion.