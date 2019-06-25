Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting regarding attacks of swarm of locusts in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahoo and Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah co-chaired an important meeting regarding locusts control in various districts of the Sindh , at the Sindh secretariat here.

Senior member board of revenue, secretary agriculture, DG plant protection, DG Sindh Agriculture extension were present on the occasion while divisional commissioners participated in the meeting through video link, said a statement on Tuesday.

Mumtaz Ali Shah said that as per reports appearance of the locusts in district of Jamshoro, Matyari, SBA, Sanghar, Nushehroferoz and Khiarpur.

He said that its very serious issue which must be eradicated through the joint efforts of the all stakeholders.

The Director General Plant protection department informed the meeting that teams and resources including the pesticides and spray through airplanes are the parts of the operation.

Close coordinated efforts by the stakeholders including food Agriculture Organization (UN), divisional & district administration, Sindh agriculture department Board of Revenue is continued to eradicate the menace, he added.

He also informed the meeting that locusts travelled to Sindh from Iran via Baluchistan and an operation in this regard is being carried out in Baluchistan too.

The CS Sindh maintained that more teams comprising the representatives of the department of plant protection, divisional and district administration and officers of Sindh agriculture department be constituted.

A central control room has also been established at the office of Chief Secretary and all field teams were directed to submit their report regarding presence and traveling of the locusts on daily basis, he added.

The CS Sindh stated that Sindh government will write to the SUPARCO for survey and traveling of the locusts on technological basis.

The CS Sindh further stated that the stock position of the pesticides should also be acquired from the companies so that procurement be processed continuously.

He further stated that the provincial and Federal governments would bear all expenses of the spray and survey.

He also asserted that 2 to 3 airplanes may also be added for areal operation.

Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo stated that the Sindh Government has started operation on war footing.

He further stated that a training session of officers of agriculture department would start from next week under FAO inSukkur.