Chief Secretary Sindh Condoles Sad Demise Of MPA Syed Mardan Ali Shah

Faizan Hashmi 5 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 03:40 PM

Chief Secretary Sindh condoles sad demise of MPA Syed Mardan Ali Shah

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The Chief secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Sunday visited village Kharoro and condoled the sad demise of Member Sindh Assembly Syed Mrardan Ali Shah with his brothers Chairman District Council Dr Syed Noor Ali Shah, Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and son Syed Ameer Ali Shah.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the soul of deceased in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

