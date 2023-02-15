UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Sindh Directs Commissioners For Ensuring Census In Flood-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Chief Secretary Sindh directs commissioners for ensuring census in flood-hit areas

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, on Wednesday, directed commissioners of all divisions of the province to make necessary arrangements for ensuring digital census in flood-affected areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, on Wednesday, directed commissioners of all divisions of the province to make necessary arrangements for ensuring digital census in flood-affected areas.

The CS Sindh while presiding over a meeting, held here, to review and finalise arrangements for the census 2023 said the first digital census in the country would be held from March 1 to April 1, 2023, and the Sindh government had ensured all the security and other arrangements in the regard.

The CS Sindh said that census was an important activity and all future policy planning, allocation of resources and delimitation of Constituencies would be carried out on the basis of data collected in the digital census.

He said that all buildings would be geo-tagged for the purpose of the house enumeration phase of the digital census while 43,838 census blocks had been constituted in 30 districts of the province.

Committees had also been formed at district and taluka levels for the purpose, he informed and directed divisional commissioners to ensure census in flood-affected areas.

The provincial commissioner Statistics Rafiq Ahmed Buriro informed the meeting that the process of self-enumeration in the digital housing and population census would begin from February 20 and will continue up to March 3 which people would be able to access the census portal and enumerate their houses and family members by themselves.

The meeting was informed that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has purchased 126,000 tablets for digital census and out of them 30,000 tablets had been provided to Sindh.

He informed that training of 28,706 enumerators has been completed while Census data enumeration portal would also be ready in next few days through which every staff member would be able to access the concerning data online.

Secretary Home Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, Secretary school education Ghulam Akbar Laghari, all commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Education February March April Family All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Berlusconi's Anti-Zelenskyy Comments Supported by ..

Berlusconi's Anti-Zelenskyy Comments Supported by Common People in Italy - Polit ..

4 minutes ago
 WHO team praises LUH for providing best healthcare ..

WHO team praises LUH for providing best healthcare facilities

4 minutes ago
 BU Sub-Campus Mastung announces to hold admission ..

BU Sub-Campus Mastung announces to hold admission test on Feb 27

5 minutes ago
 DG IAEA inaugurates Cyber Knife at NORI; visits PI ..

DG IAEA inaugurates Cyber Knife at NORI; visits PINSTECH, PCENS, CNPGS

5 minutes ago
 Govt to allay concerns of students deprived of adm ..

Govt to allay concerns of students deprived of admission in medical colleges: Im ..

5 minutes ago
 UN Kashmir rulings reject unlawful Indian occupati ..

UN Kashmir rulings reject unlawful Indian occupation: Shaheen Alvi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.