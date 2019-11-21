Chief Secretary Sindh directs Secy Labour to complete Child Labour Survey

Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has directed Secretary Labour Rashid Ahmed Solangi on Thursday to complete Child Labour Survey on time because the proposed Survey is important for formulating policies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has directed Secretary Labour Rashid Ahmed Solangi on Thursday to complete Child Labour Survey on time because the proposed Survey is important for formulating policies.

He said this on the occasion of signing of a Rolling Work Plan 2020 by him and Deputy Representative of UNICEF Tajuddeen Oyewale, said a statement on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary said that the provincial government in collaboration with UNICEF was conducting the Survey to ascertain the number of children engaged in labour so that they could be provided with education and skills training for their formal employment.

The Secretary Labour informed the Chief Secretary that the Labour Department floated a summary to hire staff for the Survey.

The Chief Secretary approved the hiring of 432 staff for the Survey including 215 Male Enumerators, 72 Female Enumerators, 72 Surveyors and 72 Observers for the period of 4 months.

Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi also informed the Chief Secretary that Health Department is going to convert 50 abundant dispensaries in Thar into Birth Station by providing all basic facilities and staff.

On the occasion, Deputy Representative of UNICEF Tajudeen Oyewale appreciated the Sindh Government for showing interest in the Child Labour Survey and he stated that the UNICEF under Rolling Work Plan 2020 is going to spend $ 30 million for the projects of water supply, Sanitation, Nutrition and Education and some other important projects.

He also informed the Chief Secretary that UNICEF has been supporting Local Government in birth registration for children.

Chairperson Planning board Naheed Shah Durani, Secretary PHE NiazAbbasi, Secretary Social Walfare Department Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh , UNICEF delegation including Ms. Cristina, Chief of Field office Sindh UNICEF, Dr Ayaz Hussain, Health Specialist and Ms. Mehwish Maria. Child Protection officer and others were also present on the occasion.