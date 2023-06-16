UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput For Thorough Compliance Of Access To Information Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput for thorough compliance of access to information act

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, on Friday, directed all provincial departments and autonomous bodies to comply with the Access to Information Act in letter and spirit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, on Friday, directed all provincial departments and autonomous bodies to comply with the Access to Information Act in letter and spirit.

The CS Sindh while chairing a meeting held here to review the implementation status on Access to Information Act instructed to decide all applications under consideration in the Information Commission within 45 days.

Advocate General Sindh Mohammad Hassan Akbar, Secretary Information Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, Chief Information Commissioner Syed Javed Ali, Secretaries of Law and Information Technology department and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

The CS expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of the law and not uploading necessary information on website by various departments.

He instructed that all provincial departments, their subsidiaries, and autonomous bodies should fully comply with the Access to Information Act.

A Public Information Officer (Focal Person) should be appointed in all the departments and upload all their departmental information on the website under section 6 within 10 days, he further directed.

The meeting was informed that 72 applications were under consideration in the Information Commission on which the Chief Secretary directed the Chief Information Commissioner to resolve all the complaints within 45 days.

He also directed the Secretary Information to submit a report on performance of the Information Commission before the Provincial Cabinet meeting.

He said that if any department does not provide information, action will be taken against the concerned officer.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Germany Nuclear-Free Policy Results in High Energy ..

Germany Nuclear-Free Policy Results in High Energy Prices, CO2 Emissions - IAEA ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin Highlights Berlusconi's Contribution to Long ..

Putin Highlights Berlusconi's Contribution to Long-Term Relations Between Russia ..

4 minutes ago
 The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) team ..

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) teams in field to restore transmis ..

4 minutes ago
 NEPRA slashes 5 paisa per unit reduction for K-E c ..

NEPRA slashes 5 paisa per unit reduction for K-E consumers

4 minutes ago
 Cyclone Biparjoy averted, life in coastal belt inc ..

Cyclone Biparjoy averted, life in coastal belt inching towards normalcy: Sindh C ..

4 minutes ago
 Customs seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 303 ml ..

Customs seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 303 mln in last 10 days

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.