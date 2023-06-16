Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput for thorough compliance of access to information act

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, on Friday, directed all provincial departments and autonomous bodies to comply with the Access to Information Act in letter and spirit.

The CS Sindh while chairing a meeting held here to review the implementation status on Access to Information Act instructed to decide all applications under consideration in the Information Commission within 45 days.

Advocate General Sindh Mohammad Hassan Akbar, Secretary Information Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, Chief Information Commissioner Syed Javed Ali, Secretaries of Law and Information Technology department and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

The CS expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of the law and not uploading necessary information on website by various departments.

He instructed that all provincial departments, their subsidiaries, and autonomous bodies should fully comply with the Access to Information Act.

A Public Information Officer (Focal Person) should be appointed in all the departments and upload all their departmental information on the website under section 6 within 10 days, he further directed.

The meeting was informed that 72 applications were under consideration in the Information Commission on which the Chief Secretary directed the Chief Information Commissioner to resolve all the complaints within 45 days.

He also directed the Secretary Information to submit a report on performance of the Information Commission before the Provincial Cabinet meeting.

He said that if any department does not provide information, action will be taken against the concerned officer.