Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajputtakes notice of stampede

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Friday took notice of the incident of a stampede during the distribution of ration in a private company near Nurus Chowrangi - Site area here.

The CS Sindh sought a report into the incident from Commissioner Karachi and Sindh Secretary Industries.

He directed Commissioner Karachi to determine those responsible and take action against the negligent persons.

He said that steps should be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

He directed the provincial Health Secretary to declare an emergency in Abbasi Shaheed and other nearby hospitals to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

The CS Sindh expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of human lives in the tragic incident.