Open Menu

Chief Secretary Sindh For Ensuring Success Of Polio Eradication Campaign To Start On Dec 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Chief Secretary Sindh for ensuring success of polio eradication campaign to start on Dec 16

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Haider Shah, has directed concerned officials to ensure the success of the upcoming seven-day polio eradication campaign, starting on December 16.

Chairing a review meeting of the Divisional Polio Task Force readiness at the Divisional Commissioner Office, Shahbaz Building Hyderabad, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah emphasized the need for concerted efforts to eradicate polio from the province.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razak Dharejo, SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, DHO Hyderabad, WHO Focal Person and other stakeholders. All Deputy Commissioners of the division participated in the meeting by video link.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon gave briefings to Chief Secretary Sindh on the preparations for the anti-polio campaign. Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider stressed that all officials, from UCMOs to Deputy Commissioners, should be aware of the challenges faced by polio workers.

The Union Councils are our basic level, and team coordination strengthens a district, he said. It is essential for polio workers in Union Councils to be trained, Lack of training may hinder the polio campaign. He added

Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider directed officials to ensure that polio eradication officers at the UC level monitor polio teams, train them to possess sufficient information for a comprehensive briefing during monitoring visits.

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon stated that preparations for the current polio campaign are more comprehensive compared to previous campaigns. All Deputy Commissioners, DHOs, and police officers have been briefed on the preparations.

Commissioner added that Mukhtiarkars and ACs at the union level are fully cooperating, but vaccination teams still require training to address complications encountered during the polio campaign.

According to Commissioner Hyderabad, 17 polio cases have been reported across Sindh, with three cases confirmed in Hyderabad Division. There is an urgent need to address the persistent poliovirus cases.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Polio Hyderabad May December All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

13 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

1 day ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

1 day ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

1 day ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 day ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan