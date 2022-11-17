Chief Secretary Sindh for forming survey committees to collect wheat cultivation data

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Mohammad Suhail Rajput on Thursday directed to form survey committees at the grass root level for the collection of data pertaining to the provision of subsidies to farmers for the cultivation of wheat in flood-affected areas.

The committees are to be formed at 'Tapa' level (the basic unit of the revenue system in the province) and would be consisted of Tapaidar, the chairman of Union Council, the field assistant of the Agriculture Department and a civil society representative.

It was decided in a meeting of Sindh government's committee for providing relief to the farmers in the flood-affected areas.

The CS Sindh Suhail Rajput, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, CM's Adviser on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan, Senior Member board of Revenue, Secretaries of Agriculture and General Administration departments, all commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the CS Sindh said that a survey was being conducted in all the districts for providing cash subsidies only to the farmers cultivating wheat.

He directed all the deputy commissioners to form committees at the Tapa level by Friday.

The committees would collect data from the farmers and enter it in the mobile app at the facilitation centres, he said, adding that on basis of the collected data the cash payment would start for the seed purchased by the farmers for Rabi crop.

Manzoor Wassan said that Sindh government was committed to provide immediate relief to the farmers and cash subsidy on wheat cultivation was part of that. He said that field assistants of the agriculture department were present in all the areas.

Nasir Hussain Shah stressed on swift and transparent process of the survey and suggested that civil society members should be included in the committee to ensure transparency of the survey.

He said that subsidy would be provided to farmers only for cultivation of wheat on the bases of the area under wheat cultivation.