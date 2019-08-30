UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Sindh, Minister Attends Rally On Kashmir Solidarity Hour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:38 PM

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahoo and all secretaries of Sindh departments and other officers partake in a rally taken out in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Hour here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahoo and all secretaries of Sindh departments and other officers partake in a rally taken out in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Hour here.

The rally was organized in the Sindh Secretariat Karachi to express solidarity with Kashmiris against oppression of Indian Armed Forces, here on Friday.

The Kashmir Solidarity Hour was observed between 12 noon to 12:30 pm and the National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were played in a show of solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

The participants chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "Kashmir Banega Pakistan".

Speaking on the occasion, the CS Sindh stated that today, we are gathered here in Sindh Secretariat on behalf of Sindh Government to express our solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Ismail Rahoo said that all Pakistani people stand with our Kashmiri bretherns.

He further stated that we are here to highlight atrocitiesbeing perpetrated on innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces.

