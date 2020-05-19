Chief Secretary Sindh orders for completing wheat procurement target within 3 days

Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah while reviewing the progress of wheat procurement target on Monday directed the Divisional Commissioners and the food department officials to complete the target within next three days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah while reviewing the progress of wheat procurement target on Monday directed the Divisional Commissioners and the food department officials to complete the target within next three days.

While presiding over an important meeting, held through video link, he also directed that the wheat stocks seized through the raids should be treated as 'procured wheat'. He also instructed to invite the tenders for transportation of such wheat stocks from private warehouses to the food department's warehouses, a communique said here.

The video conference was attended by the Minister Food Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Food secretary Laeq Ahmed, Divisional and Deputy Commissioners of all the Divisions and Districts.

During the meeting, Minister Food Hari Ram Kishori Lal made it clear that flour mills were authorized to stock 30000 wheat bags only and in case of hoarding more than the sanctioned quantity, all such flour mills and warehouses will be sealed.

The meeting was informed that 90 percent wheat procurement target has been achieved in Hyderabad Division, 87 percent in Mirpur Khas Division, 92 percent in Larkana Division and 89 percent in Sukkur Division. It was further informed that Shaheed Benazirabad Division has so far procured 80 percent wheat while 200000 wheat bags were seized during raids in different towns of the division.

The chief secretary directed the Secretary Food to personally visit the Shaheed Benazirabad and take measures for transfer of seized wheat bags to the food department.

He said there was a complete ban on inter-provincial movement of wheat therefore all possible steps should be taken to curb the wheat smuggling and achieving the procurement target.