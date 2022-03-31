UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Sindh Visits Mausoleum Of Quaid-e-Azam

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Chief Secretary Sindh visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah has visited the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah has visited the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Thursday.

The chief secretary laid a wreath and offered Fateha.

He also offered special prayers for the development, prosperity and security of the country.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon and Information Secretary Abdul Rasheed Solangi were also present on the occasion.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, a Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administration, is going to be retired today.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Recent Stories

US Consumer Inflation Up 6.4% in Year to February ..

US Consumer Inflation Up 6.4% in Year to February From 6% in January - Commerce ..

3 minutes ago
 PAC empowerment must in Balochistan for good gover ..

PAC empowerment must in Balochistan for good governance

3 minutes ago
 China Has Every Right to Deploy Equipment on South ..

China Has Every Right to Deploy Equipment on South China Sea Islands - Defense M ..

3 minutes ago
 US Citizens Can Choose X Gender Marker on Passport ..

US Citizens Can Choose X Gender Marker on Passports Starting on April 11 - Blink ..

3 minutes ago
 4-days ‘Halal Lead Auditor Training Course’ co ..

4-days ‘Halal Lead Auditor Training Course’ concludes at UVAS

38 minutes ago
 The United States Helps Improve Water And Sanitati ..

The United States Helps Improve Water And Sanitation Services In Kp And Sindh

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.