Chief Secretary Sindh visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah has visited the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Thursday.

The chief secretary laid a wreath and offered Fateha.

He also offered special prayers for the development, prosperity and security of the country.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon and Information Secretary Abdul Rasheed Solangi were also present on the occasion.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, a Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administration, is going to be retired today.