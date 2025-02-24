Chief Secretary stresses collaboration for innovation, economic growth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, was held to review the performance and future plans of the Science, Technology, and Information Technology Department.

Senior officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB) and the Directorate of Science and Technology attended the meeting, presenting updates on key initiatives and achievements.

The KPITB showcased its significant accomplishments, including the successful launch of digital stamping services across various districts, which has transformed the delivery of public services.

Additionally, Citizens Facilitation Centers have been established in seven divisional headquarters, automating multiple services to improve efficiency and accessibility. Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Employment Program, over 16,000 young individuals have been trained in digital skills, equipping them for the modern workforce.

The meeting highlighted the international recognition of KPITB's "Dastak Public Service Delivery Platform," which has set a benchmark for excellence in public service delivery.

The platform has facilitated the issuance of more than 94,000 arms licenses, generating revenue of one billion rupees while enhancing transparency and streamlining processes.

The Directorate of Science and Technology presented the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science Agenda, focusing on eight key natural resource targets and three advanced technology sectors.

These include precious stones, honey and beekeeping, fruits and vegetables, fisheries, herbs and medicinal plants, micro-hydropower, archaeology, urban environments, advanced materials, biomedicine, and space sciences.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Science, Technology, and IT Department and other government departments.

He stressed the need to foster stronger ties between the IT industry and students to drive innovation and create business opportunities. "Students should focus on acquiring science, technology, and IT skills not just for employment but to start their own businesses, contributing to economic growth and prosperity," he stated.

The Chief Secretary also underscored the importance of continuous monitoring of development projects to ensure their timely completion.

He directed officials to maintain a proactive approach to achieve the department's goals and deliver tangible results for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing science, technology, and IT initiatives in the province, ensuring sustainable development and improved public service delivery for all citizens.