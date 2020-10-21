UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Takes Notice Of Blast Incident In Karachi

Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:02 PM

Chief Secretary takes notice of blast incident in Karachi

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Wednesday took a notice of blast in Alnoor Plaza at Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Wednesday took a notice of blast in Alnoor Plaza at Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Karachi.

He also directed the commissioner and other officials to expedite the rescue and relief work, said Personal Secretary to Chief Secretary Farhat Javaid while talking to APP here.

The chief secretary also directed the health secretary to visit the blast site and review the rescue and relief work.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah asked the Karachi commissioner to submit a report on the incident immediately.

It is pertinent to mention that four people were killed and 30 others got injured in a massive explosion in the multi-storey residential building Alnoor Plaza located at Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday.

