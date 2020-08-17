UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Takes Notice Of Boat Drowning At Kenjhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:14 PM

Chief Secretary takes notice of boat drowning at Kenjhar

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Monday took notice of boat drowning at Kenjhar Jheel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Monday took notice of boat drowning at Kenjhar Jheel.

The CS directed the Deputy Commission (DC) Thatta to reach the spot of incident, according to a communique.

He directed the DC to provide every possible assistance to the victim families and to take action against responsible for their negligence.

He also directed the secretary health for the provision of medical facilities to the victims of ill-fated boat.

Related Topics

Sindh Thatta

Recent Stories

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

1 minute ago

Rs20 million allocated for OPF Greens' development ..

2 minutes ago

Aisam to leave for America to feature in US open

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns bureaucrats promotio ..

2 minutes ago

Government College Women University holds symposiu ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka always stood by each other in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.