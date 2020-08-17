Chief Secretary takes notice of boat drowning at Kenjhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Monday took notice of boat drowning at Kenjhar Jheel.

The CS directed the Deputy Commission (DC) Thatta to reach the spot of incident, according to a communique.

He directed the DC to provide every possible assistance to the victim families and to take action against responsible for their negligence.

He also directed the secretary health for the provision of medical facilities to the victims of ill-fated boat.