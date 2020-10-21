Chief Secretary takes notice of explosion in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Wednesday taking notice of an explosion in a building of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, has sought a report of the incident from Commissioner Karachi

He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the deaths in the incident.

He also directed the Secretary Health to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured persons.