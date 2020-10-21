UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Takes Notice Of Explosion In Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:55 PM

Chief Secretary takes notice of explosion in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Wednesday taking notice of an explosion in a building of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, has sought a report of the incident from Commissioner Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Wednesday taking notice of an explosion in a building of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, has sought a report of the incident from Commissioner Karachi.

He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the deaths in the incident.

He also directed the Secretary Health to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured persons.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured From

Recent Stories

Why Usman Qadir has been selected for upcoming T20 ..

5 minutes ago

Thailand welcomes first tourists since March

21 seconds ago

Country is heading towards development and prosper ..

22 seconds ago

Tanzara Art Gallery to hold painting exhibition

24 seconds ago

Prime Minister Suga Praises Japan-ASEAN Cooperatio ..

25 seconds ago

Effective anti-COVID-19 SOPs in place for inbound ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.