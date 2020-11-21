Chief secretary takes notice of selling flour against fixed rate in some areas of city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik on Saturday took notice of selling flour against fixed rate in some areas of the provincial capital.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held with regard to price control here.

He directed the relevant authorities to take strict action against shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

Urban Unit report pointed out selling of flour against fixed price in Tajpura and other areas of the city.

According to spot price survey, the flour was available at fixed rate in all other districts of Punjab.

The chief secretary said in line with the vision of Prime Ministet Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strict checking was being carried out to ensure smooth supply of daily use items on fixed prices.

It was told in the meeting that by the end of November the supply of potatoes, peas and onions wouldimprove which will ultimately help in reducing prices of these items.