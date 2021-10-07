Chief Secretary to expedite relief activities in Harnai district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana chaired a high level meeting to expedite relief activities in earthquake hit areas including Harnai district on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, he said the operation to evacuate the critically injured from Harnai to Quetta by air ambulances in collaboration with the provincial government and Pakistan Army was launched in the morning, Medical emergency has been declared at Civil Sandman Hospital, BMC and Trauma Center and adjoining district hospitals,Chief Secretary added.

He said rescue and relief work is underway in all the quake-hit areas.

The CS also directed the district administration to conduct survey for the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake and to expedite relief and rehabilitation activities in affected areas including Harnai district.

A control room has been set up in the Home Department and the general situation is under control, he noted.

The Chief Secretary instructed to set up relief camps for earthquake victims in Harnai district to ensure timely the help of affected people.

He said several mud houses were damaged due to earthquakes.

Earlier,Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana took aerial survey of Harnai district affected by the earthquake.

The meeting was attended by concerned officials.