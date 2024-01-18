Chief Secretary, UNHCR Delegation Discuss Repatriation Of Illegal Afghans
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 10:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary was called on by a delegation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) under the leadership of Ms Phillipa Candler on Thursday here.
Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Muhammad Abid Majeed and Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair were also present on this occasion. The delegation was accompanied by Ms Shoko Shimozawa, Director of DESS, UNHCR Headquarters, Geneva, Ms Elizabeth Tan, Director of the Division of International Protection, UNHCR Headquarters, Geneva, Mr Hy Shelow, Head of Bureau Protection Services, Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Bangkok, discussed in detail issues related to the repatriation of undocumented immigrants. A detailed discussion was also held on support, coordination, and cooperation regarding the repatriation of undocumented foreigners residing illegally in the province.
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary said that a clear and coherent policy has been adopted regarding the repatriation of undocumented foreigners staying in Pakistan.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is making this process easier by following the instructions given by the Federal government in the best possible way. He further said that the entire process has been made transparent by the government and in this regard, the government will continue to provide all possible support to the Refugees.
He further said that during the process of the repatriation of undocumented foreigners, medical aid and food items are also arranged for them so that they do not face any kind of problem. He said Afghanistan is our brotherly neighbor country. We have good relations with Afghanistan and this is the reason that the voluntary returnees are satisfied with the arrangements made by the government and have no complaints.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polyclinic officials indicted in using expired dengue kits case1 minute ago
-
AC cracks down on price gouging in Potohar Subdivision1 minute ago
-
Global Fund appreciates Pakistan on installing oxygen plants1 minute ago
-
Funeral of PEMRA Chairman's elder brother on Saturday11 minutes ago
-
'Marg Bar Sarmachar' operation shows Pak Forces' exemplary operational capability: Sanjrani21 minutes ago
-
Seminar on role of women in peace, nation building organized in Turbat31 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts petitions against jail trial of Toshakhana, £190 million reference31 minutes ago
-
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of 4 PTI workers51 minutes ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC remands Omar Cheema, Yasmin Rashid in police custody1 hour ago
-
Kaspersky predicts key cybersecurity threats targeting children in 20241 hour ago
-
Caretaker KP Minister Nadeem Durrani chairs meeting of reforms committees1 hour ago
-
Study finds huge gaps in enfranchising flood-hit population1 hour ago