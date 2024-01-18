Open Menu

Chief Secretary, UNHCR Delegation Discuss Repatriation Of Illegal Afghans

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 10:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary was called on by a delegation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) under the leadership of Ms Phillipa Candler on Thursday here.

Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Muhammad Abid Majeed and Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair were also present on this occasion. The delegation was accompanied by Ms Shoko Shimozawa, Director of DESS, UNHCR Headquarters, Geneva, Ms Elizabeth Tan, Director of the Division of International Protection, UNHCR Headquarters, Geneva, Mr Hy Shelow, Head of Bureau Protection Services, Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Bangkok, discussed in detail issues related to the repatriation of undocumented immigrants. A detailed discussion was also held on support, coordination, and cooperation regarding the repatriation of undocumented foreigners residing illegally in the province.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary said that a clear and coherent policy has been adopted regarding the repatriation of undocumented foreigners staying in Pakistan.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is making this process easier by following the instructions given by the Federal government in the best possible way. He further said that the entire process has been made transparent by the government and in this regard, the government will continue to provide all possible support to the Refugees.

He further said that during the process of the repatriation of undocumented foreigners, medical aid and food items are also arranged for them so that they do not face any kind of problem. He said Afghanistan is our brotherly neighbor country. We have good relations with Afghanistan and this is the reason that the voluntary returnees are satisfied with the arrangements made by the government and have no complaints.

APP/vak

