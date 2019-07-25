Chief Secretary urges officers to file tax returns

Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday advised the officers of Sindh government to file their tax returns before August 2nd

He elucidated that all officers of BPS-17 and above working in all departments of Sindh Government including the Departments of education, Home and Local Governments must file their Income Tax Returns so that they themselves remain safe from over deduction and other apprehensions of the violations of Income Tax Rules & Regulations, according to a statement.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah categorically noted that this misconception should not be followed that the filing of returns was needless while Income Tax was already being deducted from the salaries.

The Chief Secretary maintained that all officers should file the Income Tax Returns positively, because it was in their own interest that they adopt the system.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary asserted that a seminar to this effect was being organized on July 29th in Sindh Secretariat No. 1. Kamal Ataturk Road in collabotration and association with FBR and consulting organization M/s Befiler.

The system of filing the returns could be viewed through Befiler Website - befiler.com.