Chief Secretary urges officials to ensure maximum relief to people during Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :With the holy month of Ramazan fast approaching, the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imdadullah Bosal has urged officials to step up preparations to ensure citizens receive maximum relief during the period.

The call was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, which was attended by Secretary Food, Local Government, Agriculture and other relevant officials. The aim of the meeting was to review the state of preparedness and make necessary arrangements.

During the meeting he emphasized the importance of providing maximum relief to the people during Ramazan. He noted that the government is fully committed to making all necessary arrangements to ensure that the holy month passes off smoothly.

"Ramazan is a time of great spiritual significance for the Muslim community. We must do everything in our power to ensure that people are able to observe the month with ease and comfort," said Imdadullah Bosal.

The Chief Secretary further emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodities, such as flour, sugar, ghee and other food items, at reasonable prices.

In addition, officials were instructed to ensure strict implementation of the government's price control mechanisms to prevent hoarding and profiteering by unscrupulous elements.

As part of the preparations, the Chief Secretary instructed officials to establish special Ramazan bazaars, which would provide people with affordable access to a wide range of essential commodities.

The meeting concluded with the Chief Secretary calling on officials to work with dedication and commitment to make the necessary arrangements to ensure a peaceful and prosperous holy month of Ramazan for people.