Chief Secretary urges security forces to curb smuggling activities in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary Captain (retired) Fazeel Asghar on Monday said provincial government was taking practical measures to curb illegal businesses including smuggling of oil, human trafficking, Hundi and smuggling of goods at district level in province on special directive of Federal regime.

He said such smugglers would be dealt as criminals under law who found them guilty in damaging national treasures and assets.

Chief Secretary expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting regarding formulation of Anti-Smuggling Task Force here. Additional Chief Secretary Home, Custom official, Frontier Corps officers, and other law enforcement agencies responsible persons attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Fazeel said all security forces should maintain strong connection among them in order to cope smugglers for elimination illegal business activities from province for boosting economic of country and Balochistan.

"Intelligence based operation should be initiated to control smuggled goods and role of Anti-Smuggle Task Force will be monitored on permanent basis", he said adding in this context meeting to be held to review progress of force measures.

He urged law enforcement agencies must play their due role to eradicate ant-state eliminates and their activities from province as it was our national duty.