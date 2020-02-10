UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Urges Security Forces To Curb Smuggling Activities In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:47 PM

Chief Secretary urges security forces to curb smuggling activities in Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Secretary Captain (retired) Fazeel Asghar on Monday said provincial government was taking practical measures to curb illegal businesses including smuggling of oil, human trafficking, Hundi and smuggling of goods at district level in province on special directive of federal regime

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary Captain (retired) Fazeel Asghar on Monday said provincial government was taking practical measures to curb illegal businesses including smuggling of oil, human trafficking, Hundi and smuggling of goods at district level in province on special directive of Federal regime.

He said such smugglers would be dealt as criminals under law who found them guilty in damaging national treasures and assets.

Chief Secretary expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting regarding formulation of Anti-Smuggling Task Force here. Additional Chief Secretary Home, Custom official, Frontier Corps officers, and other law enforcement agencies responsible persons attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Fazeel said all security forces should maintain strong connection among them in order to cope smugglers for elimination illegal business activities from province for boosting economic of country and Balochistan.

"Intelligence based operation should be initiated to control smuggled goods and role of Anti-Smuggle Task Force will be monitored on permanent basis", he said adding in this context meeting to be held to review progress of force measures.

He urged law enforcement agencies must play their due role to eradicate ant-state eliminates and their activities from province as it was our national duty.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Oil Progress Criminals Hundi All From Government

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

33 minutes ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

34 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

1 hour ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

1 hour ago

AJK President condemns unprovoked Indian shelling ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.