Chief Secretary visits different areas of Hyderabad City

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Haider Shah paid an official visit to Hyderabad District,

Upon his arrival at the Commissioner’s Camp Office, he was warmly welcomed by Commissioner Hyderabad Division Mr. Bilal Ahmed Memon, Mayor Hyderabad District Kashif Shoro, and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Aabdin Memon.

During his visit, the Chief Secretary toured several key areas of Hyderabad, including:

Autobahn Road, Abdul Sattar Edhi Road, Qasim Chowk and Wadhu Wah Road.

At the Commissioner’s Camp Office, Commissioner Hyderabad Division and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad briefed the Chief Secretary about ongoing development projects and upcoming initiatives aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and quality of life in Hyderabad.