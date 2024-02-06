Open Menu

Chief Secretary Visits Election Control Room In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday visited the Election Control Room established in the Information Technology (IT) Department to review measures for general election in the province

He also chaired a high-level meeting in connection with fair, transparent and peaceful elections in the province.

Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Farid Afridi, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Secretary IT Ayaz Mandukhel, Secretary Local Government Noor Ahmad Pirkani and Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, Commissioners, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs also participated in the meeting.

Chief Secretary directed installation of CCTV cameras at highly sensitive polling stations should be ensured in all cases to conduct general election in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

He said that the caretaker provincial government was fully prepared to hold elections.

Chief Secretary was briefed by official concerned that the CCTV cameras were being installed at highly sensitive and normal polling stations.

Delivery of ballot papers in all districts of the province will be completed today (Tuesday), 65521 security personnel in which 19082 Army, 31895 Police, 14544 Levies and 5094 QRF personnel will be deployed at polling stations in order to conduct peaceful election in the province, said in the briefing.

Implementation of polling staff, transportation and security plan is being ensured, Commissioners said in the briefing.

