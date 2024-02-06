Chief Secretary Visits Election Control Room In Quetta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 10:05 PM
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday visited the Election Control Room established in the Information Technology (IT) Department to review measures for general election in the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday visited the Election Control Room established in the Information Technology (IT) Department to review measures for general election in the province.
He also chaired a high-level meeting in connection with fair, transparent and peaceful elections in the province.
Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Farid Afridi, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Secretary IT Ayaz Mandukhel, Secretary Local Government Noor Ahmad Pirkani and Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, Commissioners, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs also participated in the meeting.
Chief Secretary directed installation of CCTV cameras at highly sensitive polling stations should be ensured in all cases to conduct general election in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner.
He said that the caretaker provincial government was fully prepared to hold elections.
Chief Secretary was briefed by official concerned that the CCTV cameras were being installed at highly sensitive and normal polling stations.
Delivery of ballot papers in all districts of the province will be completed today (Tuesday), 65521 security personnel in which 19082 Army, 31895 Police, 14544 Levies and 5094 QRF personnel will be deployed at polling stations in order to conduct peaceful election in the province, said in the briefing.
Implementation of polling staff, transportation and security plan is being ensured, Commissioners said in the briefing.
Recent Stories
PPP believes in politics of principle: Kaira
Dr Kausar Abdullah lauds efforts of research institute for modernizing country's ..
Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP
Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, University of Antwerp
Pakistan, Monsha'at sign MoU to boost cooperation in SMEs sector
PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ullah
OIC envoys meet Czech FM to discuss Middle East situation
IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan
Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA
Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced cooperation in agri trade, rice farming
Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail
Shazia Mari calls for Fair Elections, condemns violence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP believes in politics of principle: Kaira3 minutes ago
-
Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, University of Antwerp13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Monsha'at sign MoU to boost cooperation in SMEs sector11 minutes ago
-
PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ullah13 minutes ago
-
OIC envoys meet Czech FM to discuss Middle East situation11 minutes ago
-
IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan13 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced cooperation in agri trade, rice farming13 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail13 minutes ago
-
Shazia Mari calls for Fair Elections, condemns violence13 minutes ago
-
Caretaker provincial meeting takes number of decision of urgent nature13 minutes ago