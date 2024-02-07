Chief Secretary visits election control room

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Wednesday, visited the control room set up in the Home Department to monitor the general elections and reviewed the arrangements made for monitoring law and order and administrative affairs during the polls.

The Secretary Home Department briefed the Chief Secretary about CCTV cameras and dashboard for online monitoring. Special Secretary Home and officers concerned were also present on the occasion.