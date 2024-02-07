Open Menu

Chief Secretary Visits Election Control Room

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Chief Secretary visits election control room

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Wednesday, visited the control room set up in the Home Department to monitor the general elections and reviewed the arrangements made for monitoring law and order and administrative affairs during the polls.

The Secretary Home Department briefed the Chief Secretary about CCTV cameras and dashboard for online monitoring. Special Secretary Home and officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Law And Order

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

16 minutes ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

1 hour ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

2 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

6 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

15 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

15 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

15 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

15 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan