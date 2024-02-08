Open Menu

Chief Secretary Visits Election Control Room In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Thursday visited the Election Control Room to review measures of the ongoing election process.

He said that the voting process was going on smoothly in the province saying that he was also monitoring the process in the province.

All the arrangements in the polling stations have been reviewed, he said, adding that the election process was being continued under the supervision of District Election Commissioner and RO headed by the District Returning Officer.

The Chief Secretary said that the voting process started from 8:00 am which would be continued till 05:00 PM without any break.

He said that strict security arrangements have been made by police levies and Frontier Cops (FC) at the polling stations.

He also urged the people that they should also cooperate with the administration for the peaceful conduct of elections.

He said that all divisional commissioners have been contacted regarding voting and also directed the commissioners to continue the voting process in a peaceful manner.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Police Shakeel All From

Recent Stories

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

1 hour ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

4 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

4 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

4 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

15 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

16 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

16 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan