Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Thursday visited the Election Control Room to review measures of the ongoing election process.

He said that the voting process was going on smoothly in the province saying that he was also monitoring the process in the province.

All the arrangements in the polling stations have been reviewed, he said, adding that the election process was being continued under the supervision of District Election Commissioner and RO headed by the District Returning Officer.

The Chief Secretary said that the voting process started from 8:00 am which would be continued till 05:00 PM without any break.

He said that strict security arrangements have been made by police levies and Frontier Cops (FC) at the polling stations.

He also urged the people that they should also cooperate with the administration for the peaceful conduct of elections.

He said that all divisional commissioners have been contacted regarding voting and also directed the commissioners to continue the voting process in a peaceful manner.