Chief Secretary Visits Election Control Room In Quetta
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Thursday visited the Election Control Room to review measures of the ongoing election process.
He said that the voting process was going on smoothly in the province saying that he was also monitoring the process in the province.
All the arrangements in the polling stations have been reviewed, he said, adding that the election process was being continued under the supervision of District Election Commissioner and RO headed by the District Returning Officer.
The Chief Secretary said that the voting process started from 8:00 am which would be continued till 05:00 PM without any break.
He said that strict security arrangements have been made by police levies and Frontier Cops (FC) at the polling stations.
He also urged the people that they should also cooperate with the administration for the peaceful conduct of elections.
He said that all divisional commissioners have been contacted regarding voting and also directed the commissioners to continue the voting process in a peaceful manner.
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tareen hopes strong government to emerge after general election9 minutes ago
-
No major complaints received so far: EC Sindh10 minutes ago
-
AC inspects polling process in Tank area10 minutes ago
-
Bridegroom casts vote leaving wedding rituals incomplete10 minutes ago
-
Political stalwarts cast votes in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Addl IGP Karachi visits polling stations10 minutes ago
-
Interim CM casts vote20 minutes ago
-
Women rush to polling stations in Multan20 minutes ago
-
Prominent leaders cast votes on election day20 minutes ago
-
Amir JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem casts vote20 minutes ago
-
EC to consider extending polling hours, says Sindh Member29 minutes ago
-
Voting underway in Karachi30 minutes ago