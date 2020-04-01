Chief Secretary visits field hospital at Expo

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan visited field hospital at Expo Centre here on Wednesday and reviewed healthcare facilities there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan visited field hospital at Expo Centre here on Wednesday and reviewed healthcare facilities there.

According to a handout issued here, he lauded the performance of Commissioner Lahore, secretaries of health department and administration for making functional 1000-bed hospital in a short period of only nine days.

He said that the Expo Centre field hospital would ease burden on other health facilities in the city, besides providing medical care to coronavirus patients.