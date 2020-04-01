UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Visits Field Hospital At Expo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:42 PM

Chief Secretary visits field hospital at Expo

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan visited field hospital at Expo Centre here on Wednesday and reviewed healthcare facilities there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan visited field hospital at Expo Centre here on Wednesday and reviewed healthcare facilities there.

According to a handout issued here, he lauded the performance of Commissioner Lahore, secretaries of health department and administration for making functional 1000-bed hospital in a short period of only nine days.

He said that the Expo Centre field hospital would ease burden on other health facilities in the city, besides providing medical care to coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DGCX Gold Futures trading volumes increase

14 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

19 minutes ago

Hira Mani cares

40 minutes ago

US warns Hungary on 'undue' rights restrictions ov ..

2 minutes ago

Positive cases of Coronavirus in AJK increase to 9 ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq oil earnings slashed in half in March after p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.