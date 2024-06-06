Chief Secretary Visits Foundation Blood Transfusion Centre
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 08:42 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary visited Frontier Foundation Blood Transfusion Centre (FFBTC) here on Thursday and apprised the officials about the provision of facilities in the centre.
During the visit, the CS interacted with patients and inquired about their well-being. He was also briefed about the activities and services of the organisation.
He was told that Frontier Foundation was established as a charitable organisation in Peshawar in 2003 to provide free blood and blood components to patients suffering from various chronic blood diseases.
He was told that FFBTC stands as a ray of hope for Thalassemia and Hemophilia patients and provides them with necessary treatment and support along with blood transfusion.
The CS appreciated the role of the institution in providing free blood supply to patients suffering from various chronic blood diseases and providing important services in the health sector.
