Chief Secretary Visits KP Food Laboratory, Acquire Briefing

Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:41 PM

Chief Secretary visits KP Food Laboratory, acquire briefing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz Friday visited Food and Drug Laboratory Hayatabad and acquired briefing about its working and output.

Director General KP Food Authority briefed Chief Secretary about objectives and significance of laboratory in existing scenario.

He told that significance of the laboratory has been increased after establishment of Food Authority as food analysis, identification of its components and quality status was being done in the laboratory.

He said that new machinery has been given to the laboratory under Food Fortification Program that is a new initiative of KP Food Authority taken in collaboration with Nutrition International adding it would ensure speedy and precise analysis of food items.

The Chief Secretary was told that technical wing of KP Food Authority is in contact with international donors to further improve facilities in the laboratory.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary appreciated efforts of Food Authority to procure machinery and equipment to laboratory and directed to further enhance operational capability and productivity.

