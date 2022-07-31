QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas of Lasbela district to review relief activities and rescue operation in the area.

He was welcomed by Commissioner Kalat Division Daud Khan Khalji and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbila Iftikhar Bugti ADC Farhan Sulaiman Runja, Ex-Irrigation Ghulam Muhammad Badini DHO Dr Qamarul Haq Runjha at Balipad area of the district.

Balochistan Health Department Secretary Saleh Mohammad Nasir and DG PDMA Balochistan Naseer Khan Nasir accompanied him during the visit.

The chief secretary brought medicines, rations and other necessary items for the flood victims in a helicopter and visited Uthal to review relief activities there.

He also visited the relief camps established in Tiaro and BF Public school and met with the people taking shelter in the camps.

The chief secretary was informed about the measures to provide medical facilities and relief items to rain affected people in the area by concerned officials.

Talking to the authorities concerned, he directed to speed up the relief and rehabilitation operations in the affected areas, and to immediately restore the communication and telecommunication network.

The commissioner Kalat and the deputy commissioner Lasbela briefed the chief secretary on the destruction and the financial losses caused by the recent monsoon rains.

The chief secretary was informed that 19 deaths had been reported in Lasbela due to the floods and 75 roads connected to the National Highway had been severely affected.

He was further informed that due to the lack of access to the affected areas, the relief operations were being conducted by helicopters with the support of Pakistan army.

At least 30,000 cattle belonging to the farmers of the rural areas were washed away in the floods, while more than 100,000 hectares of agricultural lands were destroyed, they said.

According to a preliminary survey, 5,000 to 8,000 people had been partially displaced and 2,000 to 3,000 thousand people had become homeless in the area.

Despite difficulties being faced in reaching the rural people of Lakhra and Kinrajm, the district administration, with its limited resources, was trying their best to help the people, they informed the chief secretary.

Uqaili issued orders to ensure maintenance of communication roads with the cooperation of National Highway Authority (NHA) and the army.

He specifically ordered the secretary C&W Balochistan to arrange for private heavy machinery to enable accurate and timely data collection of damage in the affected areas in light of the announcements made by the prime minister of Pakistan, and to redress the losses of the people.

The chief secretary also presided over a high-level meeting at the camp of Pakistan Coast Guard. On behalf of the military authorities, a briefing was given to the chief secretary regarding the relief operation and rehabilitation in Lasbela.

He expressed concern over the spread of malaria, diarrhea and skin disease in the flood affected areas, and directed the health secretary to ensure timely provision of medicines and other essential items to the victims and the patients in medical camps.

Health Secretary Saleh Muhand Nasir informed the chief secretary that a truckload of medicines would reach Lasbela by the evening, saying that essential medicines were brought from Quetta by helicopter and handed over to the district health officer Lasbela.

Uqaili urged the officials of the health department to create an emergency health plan for the prevention of epidemics in the flood hit areas, and send area-wise medical teams to set up more medical camps there.

He emphasized on ensuring transparency in the process of delivering relief goods to the affectees, so that the items could be delivered to the deserving ones.

The chief secretary also appreciated the coordination with other institutions, including the army, and said that the spirit of service should be maintained at all costs. There was a need to increase cooperation among the district administration and the relevant authorities.

He said that the relief and rehabilitation work was being strictly observed, adding that no negligence would be tolerated.

Uqaili also took aerial survey of the damage of dams in Hub, Winder and Uthal areas of Lasbela.

GOC's 44 Division Brigadier General Inayat Hussain, Director General Pakistan Coast Guard Brigadier Amjad, Pak Army 442's Brigadier Faisal, Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khalji, DG PDMA Nasir Khan, Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasir, SSP Dostin Dashti, Xen Irrigation Ghulam Muhammad Badeni, NHA officers and engineers of C&W Department, Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Iftikhar Bugti, ADC Farhan Sulaiman, District Health Officer Dr Qamarul Haq Ronja attended the meeting.