UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Visits Murree, Reviews Snow-clearing Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Chief Secretary visits Murree, reviews snow-clearing arrangements

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Tuesday visited Murree and reviewed arrangements made for clearing snow and maintaining traffic flow at Lower Topa-Jhika Galli Road, Kaldana Road and other places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Tuesday visited Murree and reviewed arrangements made for clearing snow and maintaining traffic flow at Lower Topa-Jhika Galli Road, Kaldana Road and other places.

A handout issued here said that senior officers of the administration and police to stay in Murree to oversee the relief activities until the weather conditions improve.

He said that in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, more roads should be made one-way and snow-removing and vehicle-lifting machinery should be shifted to the choking points before snowfall.

The chief secretary said that in case of heavy snowfall, places for tourists' stay should be identified. He asked the officers to set up three check-posts at the entry points of Murree and disallow entry of vehicles more than the number fixed in view of possible weather hazards.

Related Topics

Weather Police Snow Punjab Murree Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Court grants interim bail to ex-FIA DG in 3 cases

Court grants interim bail to ex-FIA DG in 3 cases

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision in pleas of ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision in pleas of Rana Shamim's family members

3 minutes ago
 LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned

LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned

3 minutes ago
 CM seeks report over child kidnap-cum-murder

CM seeks report over child kidnap-cum-murder

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks re ..

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

3 minutes ago
 PTI emerges successful in foreign funding case: CM ..

PTI emerges successful in foreign funding case: CM Buzdar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.